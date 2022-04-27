Maximum all-India power demand met surpasses 201 GW: Power ministry

Amid the reports of coal shortages faced at power plants in the country, the central governmnet said the maximum all-India power demand met was recorded at 201.066 GW on Tuesday.

According to the Ministry of Power, the demand surpassed last year's maximum demand met of 200.539 GW which occurred on July 7, 2021. The rising power demand reflects the economic growth in the country.

In the month of March this year, the growth in energy demand has been around 8.9 per cent. Further, the demand is expected to reach about 215-220 GW in the months of May-June.

"The government and other stakeholders are working together to ensure unhindered power supply and efforts at all fronts are being made and measures are being taken for better utilisation of various resources," said the Ministry of Power.

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Power on Monday had met Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to discuss measures to enhance efficiency in coal transport to power plants.

Singh had urged all stakeholders at the Centre and state level to work hand in hand for an unhindered power supply, the Ministry of Power said in a statement.

The minister had urged the Power Gencos to own freight rakes under the scheme of the Ministry of Railways to deal with logistic constraints in coal supply.

Representatives from Coal and Power PSUs and states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra also joined the meeting virtually.

The Ministry of Railways on Monday said it has deployed additional rakes to transport coal to power plants.

To ensure a swift supply of coal across power plants, additional trains and rakes by Indian Railways have been initiated to augment the transportation of coal through its network, the Ministry of Railways said.

Indian Railways has ramped up the coal transportation resulting in 32 per cent more coal freight loading between September 2021 and March 2022. There has also been an increase in 10 per cent freight, by efficiently mobilizing resources after April 2022, the ministry said.

