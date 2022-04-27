11 persons electrocuted during temple chariot procession in TN

-
As many as 11 persons were electrocuted during a temple chariot procession in the district on when it came into contact with a high tension transmission line, police said Wednesday. The deceased included children.
The tragic incident occurred early today at nearby Kalimedu when the Appar temple chariot procession was underway. The temple car was negotiating a turn and faced some obstacle before being reversed when it came in to contact with the overhead line, police and eyewitnesses said.
#UPDATE | As of now, 10 people died & 15 others suffered injuries after a temple car (of chariot festival) came in contact with a live wire in the Thanjavur district. FIR was registered in the matter: V Balakrishnan, Inspector General of Police, Central Zone, Tiruchirappalli pic.twitter.com/oM5YBGcyE6— ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2022
The people standing on the chariot were thrown in the impact. Three persons who had suffered injuries have been admitted to the Thanjavur Medical College. TV visuals showed the chariot completely damaged in the impact.
