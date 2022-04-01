Coal India achieves record production of 622 million tonnes in FY22

-
-
State-owned Coal India Limited (CIL) on Friday reported a record coal production in FY22 at 622.6 million tonnes, registering an annual growth of 4.4 per cent.
In 2020-21, coal production stood at 595.2 million tonnes (MT).
Coal supplies to power generation companies during FY22 also touched a record of 540.4 MT, up 21.4 per cent as compared to 445 MT in FY21.
"CIL ended FY22 scripting a historic high in coal production, offtake and coal despatch to power plants... amid rising coal demand from the country's (power) generation companies,'' the company said in a regulatory filing.
According to the filing, CIL began FY22 with 99.13 MT of stock at its pitheads and could liquidate 38.4 MT of coal in March 2022-end.
Coal output and offtake targets are pegged at 700 MTs for FY23, it said.
"With focus to production boost, CIL has cleared 16 coal mining projects, of which seven are greenfield and nine are expansion projects. Combined, they have a total capacity of nearly 100 MT a year and incremental capacity of 56.7 MT per year.
