Maximum temperature likely to be 34 degrees C in Delhi on Thursday: MeT

The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 17.2 degrees Celsius on Thursday morning, three notches above the season's average, officials said.
The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 87 per cent, they said.
According to the meteorological department officials, the maximum temperature is likely settle around 34 degrees Celsius.
The department has forecast generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle during the day time.
The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the poor category. The air quality index (AQI) was 227 at 9.05 am, real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.
An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe', while the AQI above 500 falls in the severe plus category.
