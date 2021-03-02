IEA says global CO2 emissions rising again after nearly 6% fall last year

-
ALSO READ
World's top emitter China says it aims to go carbon neutral by 2060
World's oceans continue to warm, despite reduced carbon emissions
General Motors sets 2040 target date to achieve Global Carbon Neutrality
EV policy will reduce carbon emission by 4.8 mn tonnes in 4 yrs: Delhi govt
China proposes maximum $4,500 fine for carbon market violations
-
By Nina Chestney
LONDON (Reuters) - Global carbon dioxide emissions dropped by 5.8% in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic slowed economic activity, but they rebounded at the end of the year and are on course to rise further, the International Energy Agency said on Tuesday.
Major economies led a rebound in December when emissions were 2%, or 60 million tonnes, higher than in December 2019, as a pick-up in economic activity increased energy demand.
China, the world's biggest emitter of greenhouse gases, was the only country that experienced an increase in emissions last year of 0.8%, or 75 million tonnes, from 2019 levels, the IEA said in a report.
In India, the world's third biggest emitter, emissions rose above 2019 levels from last September as economic activity increased and restrictions were relaxed.
"The rebound in global carbon emissions toward the end of last year is a stark warning that not enough is being done to accelerate clean energy transitions worldwide," Fatih Birol, IEA executive director, said.
"If current expectations for a global economic rebound this year are confirmed, and in the absence of major policy changes in the world's largest economies, global emissions are likely to increase in 2021," he added.
Primary energy demand fell 4% in 2020 as lockdowns and other restrictions limited industrial activity and transport.
This prompted an unprecedented decline of almost 2 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide - the equivalent of removing all the European Union's emissions from the global total, the IEA said.
In the global power sector last year, emissions fell by 3.3%, the largest absolute fall on record. Although energy demand decreased, the growth of renewables generation was the biggest contributor to the fall.
The share of renewables in power generation rose to 29% last year from 27% in 2019. Emissions from transport fell by 14% last year from 2019 levels.
(Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Barbara Lewis)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU