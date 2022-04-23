Maximum temperature likely to settle around 40 degree C in Delhi: IMD

-
-
The national capital on Saturday morning recorded a minimum temperature of 20.6 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department said.
The humidity was 44 per cent at 8.30 am.
The department has predicted strong surface winds during day time and the maximum temperature may settle around 40 degrees Celsius.
The city's air quality was recorded in the ''poor'' category with the AQI being 240 at 10 am, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.
An Air Quality Index (AQI) between zero and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
