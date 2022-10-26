May Gujarat always rise to heights of achievements: PM Modi on new year

Prime Minister wished and greeted the people of on the occasion of Gujarati (Bestu Varas).

Gujarati is celebrated in the month of Kartika.

"Heartfelt wishes to all Gujaratis...!! May the new year starting from today light up your life and lead you on the path of progress....," prime minister Modi tweeted in Gujarati.

"Happy new year with new resolutions, new inspirations and new goals with the aspiration that always rises to the heights of achievement...," the tweet added.

Home minister Amit Shah too greeted the people of on this special occasion.

"Happy Gujarati New Year to all my brothers and sisters. May this New Year bring joy and happiness to all of your lives," Shah tweeted.

