Current Affairs » News
Business Standard

May Gujarat always rise to heights of achievements: PM Modi on new year

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished and greeted the people of Gujarat on the occasion of Gujarati New Year (Bestu Varas)

Topics
Gujarat | New Year | Narendra Modi

ANI  General News 

Modi, PM Modi
Photo: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished and greeted the people of Gujarat on the occasion of Gujarati New Year (Bestu Varas).

Gujarati New Year is celebrated in the month of Kartika.

"Heartfelt New Year wishes to all Gujaratis...!! May the new year starting from today light up your life and lead you on the path of progress....," prime minister Modi tweeted in Gujarati.

"Happy new year with new resolutions, new inspirations and new goals with the aspiration that Gujarat always rises to the heights of achievement...," the tweet added.

Home minister Amit Shah too greeted the people of Gujarat on this special occasion.

"Happy Gujarati New Year to all my brothers and sisters. May this New Year bring joy and happiness to all of your lives," Shah tweeted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, October 26 2022. 09:51 IST

