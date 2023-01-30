JUST IN
India undeniably a global powerhouse, says South Korea at G20 meet
13-member central team starts review of midday meal scheme in West Bengal
Amid VIP movement at Rajghat, heavy traffic chokes routes to central Delhi
India safeguarding farm subsidy, says Agri minister Tomar on G20 sidelines
Rahul Gandhi unfurls flag at 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' campsite at PCC office
Fine or imprisonment: What happens if you open emergency door of a flight?
BJP govt in MP begins administrative surgery ahead of Assembly polls
Finland invites Indian tech professionals during global layoff season
NSA Ajit Doval to hold crucial talks with top US leadership on iCET
SC agrees to hear PILs on BBC's documentary on 2002 Gujarat riots
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
13-member central team starts review of midday meal scheme in West Bengal
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

India undeniably a global powerhouse, says South Korea at G20 meet

The statement came from a representative of South Korea who was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the two-day G20 International Financial Architecture Working Group meeting here

Topics
South Korea | G20  | Modi govt

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

India's G20 presidency

South Korea on Monday said India is undeniably a global powerhouse and that the Indian presidency of G20 will unleash its potential and pay heed to insights and feedback from members and contribute to the international community.

The statement came from a representative of South Korea who was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the two-day G20 International Financial Architecture Working Group meeting here.

The discussions during the meeting will be jointly steered by Ministry of Finance and Reserve Bank of India along with France and South Korea who are co-chairs of the International Financial Architecture Working Group.

The impression of this country is that India is undeniably a global powerhouse that not only is a hard power evidenced by economic scales and population but also a soft power equipped with well-known films, cuisines, history and renowned figures, Byungsik Jung, the representative of South Korea said at the inauguration.

He also exuded confidence about the success of the G20 presidency this year.

I am sure that the Indian presidency will unleash its potential and charm and pay heed to insights and feedback from members and contribute to the international community, he said.

India assumed the G20 presidency for one year on December 1, 2022. The G20, or Group of 20, is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies.

It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union (EU).

In the G20 International Financial Architecture Working Group meeting which began on Monday, participants will discuss ways to enhance the stability and cohesion of the global financial architecture and how to make it fit to address the global challenges of the 21st century.

The meeting will also focus on exploring ways to provide maximum support to poor and vulnerable countries.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on South Korea

First Published: Mon, January 30 2023. 13:04 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU