Meghalaya coronavirus update: 4 more Covid-19 deaths, 170 new cases

Four people died of COVID-19 in



on Wednesday, pushing the death toll in the state to 42, a senior health official said.

A 68-year-old woman died of COVID-19 in South West Garo Hills district, while three men lost their lives in the East Khasi Hills district, Health Services director Aman War said.

Among those who died in the East Khasi Hills are two men in their 60s and the other one is 41-year-old, he said.

Total 170 fresh cases of COVID-19 were detected during the day, taking the tally to 4,961.

There are 2,060 active cases in the state at present.

During the day, 153 patients recovered. So far, 2,859 people have beat COVID-19 in the state.

Total 1.36 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state till date.

