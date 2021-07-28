Maharashtra logs 6,857 new Covid-19 cases, 286 deaths, 6,105 recoveries

reported 6,857 new infections and 286 fresh fatalities on Wednesday, taking the tally of cases to 62,82,914 and the death toll to 1,32,145, a state health department official said.

The state witnessed a rise in new COVID-19 cases and fatalities as compared to Tuesday, when it had reported 6,258 infections and 254 deaths. With 6,105 patients getting discharged from hospitals during the day, the count of recoveries in went up to 60,64,856, leaving the state with 82,545 active cases, the official said. According to the official, the state has 4,88,537 people in home quarantine and 3,364 in institutional quarantine.

Maharashtra's recovery rate now stands at 96.53 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.01 per cent. The official said the cumulative number of tests climbed to 4,73,69,757, of which 1,93,042 were conducted in the last 24 hours. Significantly, Bhandara district did not record any new infection in the last 24 hours. He said the Mumbai region reported 1,168 new COVID-19 cases and 112 fatalities, including 403 cases and six deaths in Mumbai city. The tally of COVID-19 cases in the Mumbai region surged to 16,37,744, while the death toll increased to 34,258, the official said. According to him, the Pune region reported 2,314 new COVID-19 cases and 78 fresh fatalities, including 307 infections and five deaths in Pune city. The Pune region's COVID-19 caseload rose to 14,87,544, while the death toll increased to 28,449. The official said the Kolhapur region reported 1,690 new COVID-19 cases, followed by the Nashik region at 1,221, the Latur region at 359, the Aurangabad region at 56, the Akola region at 27 and the Nagpur region at 22 infections. The Kolhapur region registered 56 fresh fatalities, followed by the Aurangabad region at 18, the Nashik region at 15, the Latur region at four, the Akola region at two and the Nagpur region at one death, the official said. Among 82,545 active patients in the state, Pune district has the highest at 15,768, he said. Among the 60,64,856 recovered patients across the state, the highest at 10,51,466 were from Pune district, he added. Coronavirus figures in are as follows: Total cases 62,82,914; new cases 6,857; total deaths 1,32,145; total recoveries 60,64,856; active cases 82,545, tests conducted so far 4,73,69,757.

