Meghalaya reports 70 Covid-19 cases, taking tally to 9,452; 1 fresh dealth

Meghalaya's COVID-19 tally rose



to 9,452 on Saturday as 70 more people tested positive for the infection, a senior health official said.

One fresh fatality pushed the state's death toll to 88, he said.

East Khasi Hills district, under which Shillong falls, reported the highest number of new cases at 22, followed by Ri-Bhoi (17) and West Garo Hills (16), Health Services Director Aman War said.

now has 1,019 active cases, of which 438 are in East Khasi Hills district, he said.

As many as 220 more people have been cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,345, the official said.

The state has tested 2.02 lakh samples for COVID-19 so far, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)