Assam coronavirus update: No Covid-19 deaths in Assam after 14 days

Assam reported no COVID-19
deaths on Thursday after 14 days, while 175 new cases were detected taking the tally to 2,11,040, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
Altogether 267 patients recovered from coronavirus pushing the total number of cured people to 2,06,875, the minister said adding that the current recovery rate is 98.02 per cent.
The state now has 3,193 active cases.
The number of total fatalities remained unchanged at 969 and the death rate is 0.46 per cent at present, Sarma said.
The state had reported no COVID-19 fatalities after a gap of 115 days for two consecutive days on November four and five.
The 175 new positive cases, which include 48 from Kamrup Metropolitan district, were detected out of 22,790 tests conducted during the day.
The total tests done in the state reached 50,89,868 which include both Rapid Antigen and RT-PCR tests.
Of the total 2,11,040 positive cases detected in the state so far, 969 have died and three migrated out of the state.
