BJP's bigotry damaged India's standing globally, says Rahul Gandhi

-
ALSO READ
India rejects OIC's comments over controversial remarks against Prophet
Delhi Police registers FIR after Nupur Sharma alleges death threats
Clubhouse chat targets Muslim women; FIR registered after DCW notice
BJP attacks Rahul Gandhi for remarks over Lord Ram
Nupur Recyclers IPO closes day 3 with over 41.37 times subscription
-
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi alleged on Monday that the BJP's "shameful bigotry" has not only isolated India, but has also damaged its global standing.
"Divided internally, India becomes weak externally. BJP's shameful bigotry has not only isolated us, but also damaged India's standing globally," Gandhi wrote on Twitter.
His remarks came in the wake of international outrage over controversial remarks made by two BJP functionaries against Prophet Mohammad, after which they were suspended and expelled by the party.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU