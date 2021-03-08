Mercury rises in Delhi; minimum temperature at 19 degrees Celsius: IMD

-
Mercury rose by a few notches in the national capital on Monday as the minimum temperature settled at 19 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said.
The city had registered a low of 14.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday while the maximum temperature had stood at 34 degrees Celsius.
The minimum temperature recorded at Safdarjung Observatory, considered the official reading of the city, was 19 degrees Celsius early morning, five notches above the normal, as per data shared by the IMD on its website.
The weatherman has forecast strong surface winds during the day.
On February 25, Delhi had recorded a maximum of 33.2 degrees Celsius, the highest in the last month.
The maximum temperature on Monday is likely to hover around 31 degrees Celsius, the weatherman said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
