MeT department issues warning for heavy rainfall in HP till July 30

Several parts of Himachal Pradesh received light to moderate rains on Monday, while the MeT Department has issued a warning for heavy rainfall in the state till July 30.
The Shimla Meteorological Centre advised the public not to go near rivers and other water bodies in the hill state in the coming days to avoid any untoward incident.
It also warned of flash floods, landslides and uprooting of trees due to heavy rains in the next few days.
A 'red' alert warning of very heavy rains has been issued for July 27 and 28, 'orange' alert of heavy to very heavy rain for July 29 and a 'yellow' alert warning of moderate to heavy rains has been issued for July 30.
The MeT office issues colour-coded warnings to alert the public ahead of severe or hazardous weather which has the potential to cause "damage, widespread disruption or danger to life".
The highest maximum temperature in the state was recorded in Una at 31 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.
Tribal district in Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong recorded a minimum temperature of 15.7 degrees Celsius, it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
