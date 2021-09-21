Met dept predicts more rainfall till Wednesday in south Bengal

The Met department on Tuesday predicted more rainfall in south Bengal even as several low-lying localities and streets in the metropolis and its adjoining areas lay submerged on the account of the previous day's record downpour.

The weatherman noted that thunderstorms with lightning, along with heavy rain, may lash all districts of south Bengal till Wednesday morning, with coastal South 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur and its neighbouring Paschim Medinipur likely to receive heavier downpour.

The low-pressure area that has formed over the southern parts of Gangetic and adjoining Odisha with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level still persists, tilting south-westwards, the IMD stated.

"Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated very heavy falls are likely over Gangetic & Odisha on 21st; isolated heavy falls on 22nd September, 2021 and decrease in rainfall activity thereafter (sic)," the IMD tweeted.

Kolkata had logged 142 mm rainfall in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Monday, the highest in a day in September since 2007, according to the Met department.

Waterlogging caused by torrential rain for several hours since early Monday in the metropolis and surrounding localities, including Salt Lake and New Town, threw life out of gear, as people remained stuck at home and those outside experienced a hard time to reach their destinations.

Similar scenes were witnessed in in Sonarpur, Baruipur, Medinipur and Haldia.

Sagar Island on the Bay of Bengal coast recorded West Bengal's maximum rainfall in 24 hours till Tuesday morning at 212.8 mm, while Kolkata, which received light to moderate showers, registered 60.6 mm.

Dum Dum, on the northern outskirts of the city, recorded 134 mm rainfall, while Salt Lake received 118.2 mm rain, the Met department data stated.

Other places which received heavy rain are Canning at 115 mm, Diamond Harbour at 105 mm and Barrackpore at 102 mm, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)