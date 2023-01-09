JUST IN
Business Standard

Meta hires former Tata CLiQ CEO to head global business group in India

Meta appointed Vikas Purohit as Director of Global Business Group in India to lead the strategy and delivery of charter that is focused on country's leading advertisers and agency partners

Topics
Facebook | Tata

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Vikas Purohit, Director of Global Business Group, Meta
Vikas Purohit, Director of Global Business Group, Meta

Social media platform Meta has appointed Vikas Purohit as Director of Global Business Group in India to lead the strategy and delivery of the charter that is focused on the country's leading advertisers and agency partners, the company said on Monday.

Purohit will report to Arun Srinivas, Director and Head of Ads Business for Meta in India, Meta said in a statement.

"I am thrilled to welcome Vikas as he joins our team to shape the role that Meta platforms can play in enabling businesses, supporting India's economic growth, and building the digital advertising ecosystem of the country," Srinivas said.

Purohit will head Meta's work with India's largest businesses and the agency ecosystem. As a part of his role, Purohit will spearhead the company's strategic relationship with the country's leading brands and agencies to drive Meta's revenue growth across key channels in India, as well as partner with the media and creative ecosystems for accelerating adoption of digital tools by the largest advertisers and agencies.

He will have the company's key business vertical teams, agency teams, and business solutions teams reporting into him.

An Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore alumnus, Purohit comes with more than 20 years of experience in senior business, sales and marketing roles at companies such as Tata CLiQ, Amazon, Reliance Brands, Aditya Birla Group and Tommy Hilfiger.

Before joining Meta, Purohit was serving as CEO of Tata CLiQ. He started his career at Aditya Birla Group before joining Tommy Hilfiger and then heading retail at Reliance Brands. At Amazon he played an instrumental role in leading and building Amazon Fashion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, January 09 2023. 13:49 IST

