Suspected Pak terrorist sent to 14-day police custody

The suspected Pakistani terrorist who was arrested by the special cell of Delhi Police in the national capital was sent to 14 days police custody on Tuesday.
The suspected terrorist was arrested from the Laxmi Nagar area of the city at around 9 p.m. on Monday, an official told IANS.
Delhi Police in the court demanded custody of the accused so that they can unearth the whole conspiracy of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to carry out terror strikes in the national capital during this festive season.
Notably, the ISI had trained this terrorist, identified as Mohd Ashraf alias Ali, for at least six months back in 2004.
Since then he was living in India as a sleeper cell. "After entering India, he went to Ajmer and befriended a Maulvi at a local Masjid. In the year 2006, he accompanied the said Maulvi to Delhi," an official said.
Earlier also on September 14, the Special Cell of Delhi Police which prevents, detects, and investigates cases of terrorism, organized crime, and other serious crimes in the national capital, had busted a Pakistan-based terror module and arrested seven suspected terrorists, including two people who were trained by the ISI.
The arrested terrorists were also planning to carry out terror attacks in the country during this festival season. All the suspects are currently in police custody.
--IANS
uj/skp/
