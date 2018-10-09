MeToo: With more women narrating their agony, NCW reaches out to survivors

The Commission for Women (NCW) is in the process of reaching out to the survivors of as the #MeToo storm Tuesday intensified in the country with more women recounting their ordeal.

The movement, on the lines of the Hollywood's #MeToo, started after alleged that sexually harassed her on the sets of a movie in 2008. Patekar has rejected Dutta's allegations.

The movement has gained momentum as more women share on their experiences of in the entertainment and

An of the Tuesday said the women rights body is in the progress of gathering detailed information of the various allegations that have come to light in the media.

"We are also personally reaching out to the survivors telephonically," the said.