163 Delhiites have combined wealth of Rs 6.78 trn: Barclays Hurun Rich List

As many as 163 Delhiites featured in the Barclays Hurun India Rich List 2018 and their cumulative wealth stood at a whopping Rs 6.78 trillion, a report said Tuesday.
The Barclays Hurun India Rich List, which is a compilation of the richest individuals in India having a net worth of Rs 10 billion or more, noted that in terms of cities, Mumbai emerged as the hub of the rich and famous - with 233 names hailing from the city; while New Delhi and Bengaluru accounted for 163 and 69 names, respectively.
The Delhi list was topped by HCL's Shiv Nadar with a total net worth of Rs 374 billion; closely followed by Eicher Motor's Vikram Lal with Rs 371 billion and Roshni Nadar at the 3rd place with a total wealth of Rs 314 billion.
Bharati Airtel's Sunil Mittal and family was placed at the 4th place with total wealth of Rs 225 billion, while Rajiv Singh of DLF broke into the top 10 in the latest edition with a net worth of Rs 210 billion and was at the 5th place.
Others in the top 10 include, Kiran Nadar at the 6th position with a net worth of Rs 209 billion, Anand Burman (7th, Rs 195 billion), Rajan Bharti Mittal & family (8th, Rs 139 billion), Rakesh Bharti Mittal & family (9th, Rs 139 billion) and Rahul Bhatia (10th, Rs 128 billion).
While the top 10 list had only 2 women; there were as many as 29 women among the 163 Delhiites who made it to the list.
An industry-wise analysis shows that Auto and auto component sector contributed 21 names to the rich list, followed by Capital Goods (11 names), Pharmaceuticals and FMCG sectors (10 names each).
However, in terms of share of cumulative wealth represented by each sector Software & services topped the ranking followed by Auto & auto components, FMCG and Telecommunications sectors at the second, third and fourth position, respectively.
The list was compiled on the basis of net worth of living Indians as on 31st July, 2018 when the rate of exchange to the US Dollar stood at Rs 68.51. It relates to Indians only, defined as born or brought up in India.
Meanwhile, the overall list had 831 super rich individuals, led by Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani with a networth of Rs 3.71 trillion.
There were 831 Indians having a networth of Rs 10 billion or more in 2018, which is 214 individuals more than the 2017 list.
