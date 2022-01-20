Mexico registers record 60,552 new Covid-19 cases over past 24 hours

Mexico has confirmed 60,552 new cases within the past 24 hours, marking thus the largest daily increase since the start of the pandemic, the national Ministry of Health said.

Within the same period of time, the country recorded 323 fatalities.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mexico has surpassed 4.49 million, while the death toll stands at 302,112 people.

Like many other countries, Mexico is now facing a new wave of the COVID-19 pandemic linked to the spread of the Omicron strain.

