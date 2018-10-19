Militants hurl grenades at Army camp in Pulwama; no casualties reported

-
Militants attacked an Army camp in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, a police official said.
The militants fired UBGL grenades at the camp, he said.
"There has been a UBGL attack followed by firing at the Army camp in Shadimarg area of Pulwama," the police official said, adding that there were no reports of any casualties so far.
