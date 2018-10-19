JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

At least 52 dead as train runs over Dussehra revellers in Amritsar
Business Standard

Militants hurl grenades at Army camp in Pulwama; no casualties reported

The militants fired UBGL grenades at the camp

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

militants, kashmir, hizbul
Photo: PTI

Militants attacked an Army camp in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, a police official said.

The militants fired UBGL grenades at the camp, he said.

"There has been a UBGL attack followed by firing at the Army camp in Shadimarg area of Pulwama," the police official said, adding that there were no reports of any casualties so far.
First Published: Fri, October 19 2018. 20:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements