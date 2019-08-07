JUST IN
Prez declares abrogation of Article 370 provisions on J&K special status

The move came after both Houses of Parliament passed a resolution in this regard

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Ram Nath Kovind
President Ram Nath Kovind. Photo: Dalip Kumar

President Ram Nath Kovind has declared abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. 

The move came after both houses of Parliament passed a resolution in this regard. 
 

"In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (3) of Article 370 read with clause (1) of Article 370 of the Constitution of India, the President, on the recommendation of Parliament, is pleased to declare that, as from the 6th August, 2019, all clauses of the said Article 370 shall cease to be operative...," an official notification said.  
First Published: Wed, August 07 2019. 09:25 IST

