Prez declares abrogation of Article 370 provisions on J&K special status

-
ALSO READ
We have lost our identity, say many Kashmiris after Article 370 scrapped
Govt scraps Article 370, proposes to split J&K into two Union Territories
Letter to BS: Modi govt has taken a bold step in scrapping Article 370
Letter to BS: Maintaining peace in Kashmir will be a formidable challenge
SC to hear challenges against Article 35A: All you need to know about it
-
President Ram Nath Kovind has declared abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.
The move came after both houses of Parliament passed a resolution in this regard.
"In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (3) of Article 370 read with clause (1) of Article 370 of the Constitution of India, the President, on the recommendation of Parliament, is pleased to declare that, as from the 6th August, 2019, all clauses of the said Article 370 shall cease to be operative...," an official notification said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU