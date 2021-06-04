JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Farmers will not leave Delhi border at any cost, says Rakesh Tikait
Business Standard

Militants open fire on CRPF convoy in J-K's Budgam, no casualties

Militants opened fire on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said

Topics
Jammu and Kashmir | CRPF  | Terrorism

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

A CRPF jawan stands guard as situation in Kashmir continues to be tense and uncertain, in Srinagar, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. There are apperhenensions of prolonged law and order problem in the Valley | Photo: PTI
Representative image

Militants opened fire on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said.

There were no casualties in the incident, they said.

The CRPF convoy was on its way to Srinagar from Chadoora area in Budgam. The militants opened fire on the convoy in Kralpora, the officials said.

More details are awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, June 04 2021. 10:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.