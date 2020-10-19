Militants shoot police officer dead in Anantnag district of Jammu & Kashmir

-
-
Militants on Monday shot dead a police officer while he was returning home after offering prayers at a mosque in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
The incident took place in Bijbehara area of the district, a police official said.
Inspector Mohammad Ashraf Bhat was rushed to Bijbehara sub-district hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, he said.
Bhat was presently posted at Police Training Centre in Lethpora in Pulwama district.
