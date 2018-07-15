Military drill in Russia featuring India, Pak to focus on anti-terror ops

Boosting and evolving a common strategy to deal with radicalisation and separatism will be the focus of a mega military exercise in next month, in which India, and other member-nations of the will participate, officials said on Sunday.

Around 200 Army and personnel from India will participate in the exercise scheduled from August 20-29 at Chelyabinsk city in west-central Russia, they said.

All member-countries, including Russia, China, Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan, will be part of the mega exercise taking place nearly three months after the top leadership of the security grouping decided to step up anti-terror cooperation in the region and disrupting all financial and logistical support for terrorism.

The grouping, in its annual summit in Chinese city of in June, had resolved to deepen cooperation among the member countries to deal with threats of terrorism, extremism and separatism. Narendra Modi, Chinese and Russian were among the leaders who had pitched for boosting defence and security cooperation among the countries.

"The broad objective of the exercise is to boost cooperation among the countries to deal with challenge of terrorism and extremism," a said.

Sources said various scenarios to deal with any possible terror strikes will be simulated as part of the exercise focussed on effectively repulsing such attacks.

On the sidelines of the exercise, military officials of the SCO countries are expected to deliberate on ways to enhance cooperation to stop the spread of terrorist ideologies and eliminate factors and conditions that facilitate terrorism and extremism, the said.

India has been pressing for global action against for allowing terror safe havens in its territories and it will be interesting to see how push its demand to pile up pressure on through the SCO platform.

The SCO, seen as a counterweight to NATO, has emerged as one of largest trans-regional international organisations which accounts for 20 per cent of the global GDP and 44 per cent of the world population stretching from the to the and from the to the The aim of the SCO is to maintain peace, stability and security of the region.