Fine of nearly Rs 34 lakh imposed on NCFSC group of institution: Officials
Business Standard

Minimum temp likely to be 8 to 10 degrees in northwest, central India

However, no significant changes in minimum temperatures are likely to be over the northern part of the country during the next five days

IMD | Winter in India

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The India Metrological Department has predicted a further dip in the temperature in northwest and the central part of the country for the next few days.

The IMD said that the minimum temperatures are likely to be around in the range of 8 to 10 degree Celsius over northwest and central India during the next four to five days. However, no significant changes in minimum temperatures are likely to be over the northern part of the country during the next five days, it said.

"Minimum temperatures are in the range of 8-10 degree Celsius over many parts of plains of Northwest India and adjoining Central India. Minimum temperatures are above normal by 2-4 degree Celsius over many parts of East India and near normal over most parts of Northwest and Central India," the IMD said about the weather observed in the last 24 hours.

Heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places over Tamil Nadu and light or moderate rainfall at isolated places in Kerala, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema in last 24 hours.

The national capital had recorded a minimum temperature of 7.3 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal on Tuesday. It was the lowest temperature in the month since November 23. A dip in temperature was reported in parts of the country, including in the national capital, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand, according to the India Meteorological Department or IMD.

First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 14:02 IST

