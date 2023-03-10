JUST IN
Govt invites applications for 17 posts at CCI on deputation basis
India a global strategic partner of US: State dept spokesperson Ned Price
In favour of constructive dialogue, diplomacy between India, Pak: US
India taking steps to counter manufacture of illegal synthetic drugs: INCB
CBI to investigate 'irregularities' in Rajiv Gandhi National Creche Scheme
The case of spy pigeons as Odisha Police seizes one off Paradip coast
IIT Kanpur to launch new eMasters program on sustainable construction
PM Modi condoles death of veteran actor and director Satish Kaushik
Tamil Nadu Governor returns bill on prohibition of online gambling
Maharashtra: Fire guts Dombivali godowns with perfumery items, clothes
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Top headlines: Feb fuel demand hits 24-yr high, NPOs face PMLA regulations
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Govt invites applications for 17 posts at CCI on deputation basis

Applications have been sought for the posts of Additional Director General, Joint Director General and Deputy Director General, among others, according to a notice

Topics
Competition Commission of India CCI | government of India | Ministry of Corporate Affairs

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: PTI
Photo: PTI

The government has invited applications for 17 posts, including for Additional Director General and Deputy Director General, at the Competition Commission of India (CCI) on a deputation basis.

The CCI, which comes under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), keeps a tab on anti-competitive practices in the marketplace and also works towards promoting fair trade practices.

Applications have been sought for the posts of Additional Director General, Joint Director General and Deputy Director General, among others, according to a notice.

Applicants must be employees of central or state governments, government companies or autonomous bodies or regulatory authorities or universities or judicial institutions of central/ state governments.

The appointment will be made on deputation on a foreign service terms basis initially for a period of three years, which can be extended for a period not exceeding seven years.

"Applications in the prescribed proforma, together with all necessary documents may be forwarded through proper channel, latest by April 24 2023," the notice dated March 10, said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Competition Commission of India CCI

First Published: Fri, March 10 2023. 09:59 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.