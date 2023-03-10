Govt invites applications for 17 posts at CCI on deputation basis

-
-
The government has invited applications for 17 posts, including for Additional Director General and Deputy Director General, at the Competition Commission of India (CCI) on a deputation basis.
The CCI, which comes under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), keeps a tab on anti-competitive practices in the marketplace and also works towards promoting fair trade practices.
Applications have been sought for the posts of Additional Director General, Joint Director General and Deputy Director General, among others, according to a notice.
Applicants must be employees of central or state governments, government companies or autonomous bodies or regulatory authorities or universities or judicial institutions of central/ state governments.
The appointment will be made on deputation on a foreign service terms basis initially for a period of three years, which can be extended for a period not exceeding seven years.
"Applications in the prescribed proforma, together with all necessary documents may be forwarded through proper channel, latest by April 24 2023," the notice dated March 10, said.
First Published: Fri, March 10 2023. 09:59 IST
