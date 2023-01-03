JUST IN
UP-RERA website to improve services with launch of version 2.0 by May
Stones pelted at Vande Bharat in Bengal Malda; BJP, TMC engage in slugfest
Google alleges CCI copied parts of EU order on Android abuse, says report
India has every capability to thwart challenges along border: Rajnath
Rahul Gandhi 'perpetually confused', wants India to bow down to China: BJP
Congress says PM Modi's New Year 'gift' cuts rations of 810 mn poor by 50%
Allegation doesn't make a person guilty: CM Khattar on Sandeep Singh
Constitution capable of incorporating changing aspirations: President
EAM defends India's move to import Russian oil; says Europe imports more
Confused BRO for 'bro', but seeing their work, they're real brothers: Singh
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Cinema halls, multiplexes have the right to prohibit outside food, says SC
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Railways to roll out hydrogen-powered trains on heritage routes by Dec 2023

"This will mean that these heritage routes will go completely green," said Vaishnaw

Topics
Indian Railways | heritage conservation | Green energy

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Ashwini Vaishnaw
Ashwini Vaishnaw

The railways will roll out hydrogen-powered trains on its narrow gauge heritage routes by December, making them "completely green".

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said Tuesday the trains will be on the lines of those running in China and Germany.

As a pilot project, the railways is manufacturing a prototype of hydrogen fuel-based train at the Northern Railway workshop. It would be test-run on the Sonipat-Jind section in Haryana.

"We will roll out the hydrogen trains on the heritage routes from December 2023. This will mean that these heritage routes will go completely green," said Vaishnaw.

Worldwide, there is a bid to replace diesel-powered locomotives with hydrogen-propelled engines wherever full electrification is difficult or too expensive as it offers an emission-free, quiet alternative that can be economically competitive.

Germany's Coradia iLint is the world's first passenger train powered by a hydrogen fuel cell, which produces electrical power for traction. This zero-emission train emits low levels of noise, with exhaust being only steam and condensed water. This train can run 1000 km at a speed of 140kmph at one go. This train was being tested in Germany since 2018.

China too recently launched Asia's first hydrogen-powered trains for the Urban Railways. It gets a range of 600 km on a single tank, with a top speed of 160 kmph, according to reports.

Indian Railways' heritage routes, which primarily run on diesel are -- Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, Nilgiri Mountain Railway, Kalka Shimla Railway, Matheran Hill Railway, Kangra Valley, Bilmora Waghai and Marwar-Devgarh Madriya. All are narrow gauge.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian Railways

First Published: Tue, January 03 2023. 20:17 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU