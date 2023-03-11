JUST IN
Business Standard

Misinformation, lies killed thousands globally: Anurag Thakur on Covid-19

Union minister Anurag Thakur described the spread of misinformation and lies during the Covid-19 pandemic as "infodemic", and said thousands of people lost their lives due to it across the world

Topics
Anurag Thakur | Coronavirus

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur speaks during a media briefing on Cabinet decisions, at National Media Centre in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)
Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur (Photo: PTI)

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday described the spread of misinformation and lies during the COVID-19 pandemic as "infodemic", and said thousands of people lost their lives due to it across the world.

Thakur was speaking at the Youth 20 (Y20) consultation meeting organised at a private university in Pune city. Y20 is an official consultation forum for youth from all G20 member countries to be able to dialogue with each other.

Talking about mental health issues, Thakur said, "More than a pandemic, it was an infodemic because of the spread of lies and misinformation. And it led to the loss of thousands and thousands of lives across the world."

Infodemic is a blend of two words - information and pandemic or epidemic.

"At times, we have to see whether technology is an enabler or not," the Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports said.

He also said that India's position in the world has changed positively.

"Today, India decides the position of its national interest. It speaks with eye-to-eye contact and negotiates from position of strength. India no longer looks down or raises its eyebrows, but ensures eye-to-eye contact during any dialogue, no matter which country is involved in talks. This New India is getting better and better," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, March 11 2023. 15:36 IST

