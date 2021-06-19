Mizoram logs 314 fresh Covid infections; caseload at over 16,500

-
ALSO READ
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
Ahead of Covid-19 vaccine rollout, second mock drill across India on Jan 8
UK begins AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine rollout with dialysis patient
Acceleration in vaccine rollout achieved with help of private sector: Govt
Oil prices fall 2% as inventories rise and vaccine rollout stalls
-
Mizoram's COVID-19 tally rose to 16,750 as 314 people, including over 80 children, have tested positive for the virus, an official said on Saturday.
The fresh cases were reported from various districts with Aizawl registering the highest at 240, followed by Lunglei (27) and Siaha (17), he said.
The single-day positivity rate was 9.62 per cent as the fresh cases were detected from 3,261 sample tests, he said.
Thirteen patients have travel history and the rest 301 were found to have locally contracted the infection, he said.
Of the 314 patients, 160 have developed symptoms of COVID-19, he said.
The state now has 3,816 active COVID-19 cases, while 12,858 people have recovered from the infection.
The COVID-19 death toll in the state so far is 76.
Mizoram has tested 4,49,676 samples for COVID-19 till date.
The COVID-19 recovery rate is 76.76 per cent and the death rate is 0.45 per cent.
According to state immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmi, 3,62,851 people have been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine till Friday and of this 53,517 people have received both doses.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU