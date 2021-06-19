Mizoram logs 314 fresh Covid infections; caseload at over 16,500

Mizoram's COVID-19 tally rose to 16,750 as 314 people, including over 80 children, have tested positive for the virus, an official said on Saturday.

The fresh cases were reported from various districts with Aizawl registering the highest at 240, followed by Lunglei (27) and Siaha (17), he said.

The single-day positivity rate was 9.62 per cent as the fresh cases were detected from 3,261 sample tests, he said.

Thirteen patients have travel history and the rest 301 were found to have locally contracted the infection, he said.

Of the 314 patients, 160 have developed symptoms of COVID-19, he said.

The state now has 3,816 active COVID-19 cases, while 12,858 people have recovered from the infection.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state so far is 76.

Mizoram has tested 4,49,676 samples for COVID-19 till date.

The COVID-19 recovery rate is 76.76 per cent and the death rate is 0.45 per cent.

According to state immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmi, 3,62,851 people have been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine till Friday and of this 53,517 people have received both doses.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)