India's coronavirus caseload climbs to 8,184,082: Health Ministry

With46,963 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 81,84,082,while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 74.91 lakh,accordingto the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.
The recovery rate stood at 91.54 per cent.
The country's COVID-19death toll climbed to 1,22,111 with 470 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.
A totalof 74,91,513 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far taking thenational recovery rate to 91.54 per cent while thecasefatality rate was recorded at 1.49 per cent.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 remained below 6 lakh for the third consecutive day.
There are5,70,458 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country ason datewhich comprises 6.97 per cent of the total caseload,the data stated.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakhonAugust 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past50 lakh onSeptember 16,60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh onOctober 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.
According to the ICMR, acumulative total of10,98,87,303
samples have beentested up toOctober 31 with10,91,239
samples being tested on Saturday.
