Andaman and Nicobar Islands report 15 new coronavirus cases, total at 4,332

-
ALSO READ
UK coronavirus update: 23,056 fresh Covid-19 cases, 280 fatalities
Assam coronavirus update: State reports 1,973 new cases, tally at 94,592
Jharkhand reports 395 new coronavirus cases; tally rises to 1,00,964
Telangana adds 1,531 new Covid-19 cases, 6 deaths push toll to 1,330
Assam coronavirus update: With new 2,409 cases, tally reaches 146,575
-
At least 15 more people have
tested positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, raising the tally in the Union Territory to 4,332, a health department official said on Sunday.
Of the fresh cases, six were detected during contact tracing, while nine have travel history, he said.
Twenty-four more people were cured of the disease on Saturday, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 4,100, the official said.
The coronavirus death toll remained at 59 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands as no fresh fatality was reported in the past 24 hours, he said.
The Union Territory now has 173 active cases.
The Andaman and Nicobar administration has so far sent 88,493 samples for COVID-19 tests, of which 88,449 reports have been received, the official added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU