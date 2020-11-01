Andaman and Nicobar Islands report 15 new coronavirus cases, total at 4,332

At least 15 more people have



tested positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, raising the tally in the Union Territory to 4,332, a health department official said on Sunday.

Of the fresh cases, six were detected during contact tracing, while nine have travel history, he said.

Twenty-four more people were cured of the disease on Saturday, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 4,100, the official said.

The death toll remained at 59 in as no fresh fatality was reported in the past 24 hours, he said.

The Union Territory now has 173 active cases.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has so far sent 88,493 samples for COVID-19 tests, of which 88,449 reports have been received, the official added.

