Mizoram reports 184 fresh coronavirus cases in last 24 hours

Mizoram reported 184 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, an official statement said Tuesday.

The single-day COVID-19 positivity rate is 10.27 per cent, it said.

With the additional new cases, the tally of positive coronavirus cases in the state has gone up to 1,40,748 with 1,435 active cases.

According to the Mizoram Information and Public Relations Department, the COVID-19 death toll in the state has risen to 539.

First Published: Tue, December 28 2021. 08:51 IST

