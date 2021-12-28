Mizoram reports 184 fresh coronavirus cases in last 24 hours

reported 184 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, an official statement said Tuesday.

The single-day COVID-19 positivity rate is 10.27 per cent, it said.

With the additional new cases, the tally of positive coronavirus cases in the state has gone up to 1,40,748 with 1,435 active cases.

According to the Information and Public Relations Department, the COVID-19 death toll in the state has risen to 539.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)