Mizoram reports 184 fresh coronavirus cases in last 24 hours

-
ALSO READ
Mizoram to enroll children of Myanmar refugees in govt schools
AAP, TMC will be 'marginal players' in Goa assembly polls: P Chidambaram
Northeast will always be one, says Mizoram CM amid clashes at Assam border
Assam CM wants neutral agency to probe border clash with Mizoram
Home minister has 'failed' country: Rahul on Assam-Mizoram border violence
-
Mizoram reported 184 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, an official statement said Tuesday.
The single-day COVID-19 positivity rate is 10.27 per cent, it said.
With the additional new cases, the tally of positive coronavirus cases in the state has gone up to 1,40,748 with 1,435 active cases.
According to the Mizoram Information and Public Relations Department, the COVID-19 death toll in the state has risen to 539.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU