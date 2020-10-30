Mizoram will not withdraw forces from Assam border: State home minister

-
ALSO READ
Mizoram to become role model for other states in sports infrastructure: CM
Mizoram reports its highest single-day spike of 69 coronavirus cases
Assam-Mizoram border issue: Trucks resume movement after 4 days
Mizoram bans production and sale of bottled correction fluids and thinners
Border violence: Union Home Secy convenes talks with Assam, Mizoram
-
Mizoram Home minister
Lalchamliana has said that the government would not withdraw its forces from the state border with Assam till normalcy returns.
The Home minister's assertion on Thursday came a day after Assam's Cachar district administration asked the Mizoram government to withdraw its forces from the border areas.
Speaking to reporters after a border meeting on Thursday, Lalchamliana reiterated that the Mizoram government accepted the demarcation notified in 1875 under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BEFR) of 1873 as the actual boundary of Mizoram and Assam.
It was a historical boundary of the state which has been accepted since the forefathers of Mizos, he said.
The home minister alleged that some local residents of Lailapur staged a blockade on National Highway 306 at Lailapur and highways linking Mizoram's Bairabi village with Assam's Hailaikandi district and Medili side in Mizoram's Mamit district since Wednesday as instigated by Assam officials.
Expressing regret over the blockade, he said that the issue is on border dispute and it should not be twisted to communal colour.
"People on either side of the borders should live in harmony as the present issue is not a communal issue but border standoff which entirely rests on governments of the two neighbouring states," he said.
Lalchamliana also said that the state government is making massive efforts to ensure that supply of essential commodities is not disrupted.
Meanwhile, Cachar district administration on Thursday urged truckers to start movement of vehicles to Mizoram.
An official statement said that Sonai Circle Officer, Sudeep Nath visited Lailapur close to the Assam-Mizoram inter state border on Thursday and held discussion with the local residents and truck drivers who are unwilling to ply their vehicles to Mizoram.
Nath urged the local people to withdraw the blockade so that movement on the National Highway is normalised, the statement said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU