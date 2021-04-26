Over 100 oxygen cylinders not refilled in 3 days: Ganga Ram hospital

-
ALSO READ
Delhi hospitals raise SOS signal over oxygen shortage, seek help from govt
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi sends SOS; only 2 hours of oxygen left
Covid-19: Small hospitals in Delhi grapple with limited oxygen supply
Hospitals left helpless as Delhi gasps for oxygen amid Covid-19 surge
37 doctors test positive for Covid-19 at Delhi's Sir Gangaram Hospital
-
Raising alarm, the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) on Monday said that it failed to get over 100 oxygen cylinders refilled in three days.
These oxygen cylinders are used for transferring extremely sick Covid patients from Covid emergency to ICU and from Wards to ICU in case of emergency.
The SGRH said that hospital has 104 oxygen cylinders which are used for transferring patients in case of emergency which is happening very frequently currently as many sick patients are being admitted.
"All 104 oxygen cylinders have been sent three days back to three different locations for emergency refill. For the last three days our staff and transport is camping there, but to no avail," the SGRH said.
It further said that currently the hospital is on 'beg and borrow mode' and it is an extreme crisis situation.
"Hospital has arranged two cylinders which are also going to finish quickly and it is getting extremely difficult and risky to shift patients," it said.
Early morning around 4.45 a.m., the SGRH received four tones of oxygen supplied by Inox.
"Available total stock of 4,000 cubic meter oxygen will only last for ehht Hour," the hospital said.
--IANS
ssb/in
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU