MNCs needed for youths from other countries to work in India: Sisodia

Youths from other nations will aspire to work in India only when we will establish multinational corporations like and in the country, Deputy Chief Minister said here on Friday.

Sisodia, who is also Delhi's education minister, was addressing the students of two private schools.

"We need to establish companies like Google, in our country and only then, youth of other nations will aspire to work in India," he said.

He said only better education to children can make India the number one country in the world and the biggest indicator of that would be when children of other countries will aspire to study in Indian universities and work in its companies.

"The day parents in America or Europe will dream of sending their children to India universities for higher education, our nation can be considered the number one country in the world," he said.

Speaking about the AAP-led Delhi government's entrepreneurship programme -- Business Blasters, Sisodia said it will allow every student to showcase the best in them and develop fine entrepreneurial skills.

"The program is a catalyst for the mindset change among students and makes them job providers instead of job seekers," he said.

He further said, "no government" can make the country "the best on its own".

"All 131 crore Indians need to work together to fulfill this dream. Therefore, on the 75th year of independence, everyone should take a pledge that together we will make India the greatest and education is the only way to fulfill this vision," he added.

