Modi changed scale of thinking, turned pandemic into an opportunity: Shah

Prime Minister has made it clear that the new India cannot be stopped by obstacles and negativity, and has changed the scale of thinking of the country that has turned the century's biggest pandemic into an opportunity, Union Home Minister said on Monday.

Posting a link on Twitter of the Prime Minister's speech, delivered in Lok Sabha, while replying to the debate on Motion of Thanks on President' address at the beginning of the Budget session, the home minister appealed to everyone to listen to Modi's speech.

"@NarendraModi Ji made it clear that the new India will not stop due to any obstacle and negativity. Modiji has changed the scale of thinking in the country, due to which India has turned the biggest pandemic of the century into an opportunity and laid the foundation of a golden self-reliant tomorrow. Must listen to this speech," Shah tweeted in Hindi.

The prime minister, in his speech, said the way India handled the COVID-19 pandemic is an example for the world.

He also tore into the Congress for questioning his government's 'Make in India' initiative and accused the party of instigating separatism and indulging in "blind opposition".

Modi said 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is the perfect time to think about how India can play a global leadership role in the coming years.

Post COVID-19 pandemic, the world is moving fast towards a new order and India should not miss this opportunity, he said.

