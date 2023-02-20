JUST IN
Business Standard

Modi, Singapore PM to witness launch of cross-border payments interface

The launch will be done by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and Ravi Menon, managing director of Monetary Authority of Singapore

Topics
Singapore | Narendra Modi | Unified Payment Interface

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong will witness the launch of cross-border connectivity between the unified payments interface (UPI) of India and PayNow of Singapore on Tuesday via video conferencing.

The launch will be done by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and Ravi Menon, managing director of Monetary Authority of Singapore.

India has emerged as one of the fastest-growing ecosystems for fintech innovation.

The linkage of these two payment systems would enable residents of both countries in faster and cost-efficient transfer of cross-border remittances.

It will also help the Indian diaspora in Singapore, especially migrant workers and students through instantaneous and low cost transfer of money from Singapore to India and vice-versa.

--IANS

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, February 20 2023. 14:53 IST

