Modi to chair Cabinet meeting shortly; CCEA meeting at PM's residence

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: Govt widens powers of two cabinet panels to meet economic crisis
K V Kamath, Swapan Dasgupta may be inducted into govt in Cabinet reshuffle
GoMs, then and now: How their working has changed in 6 years of Modi govt
22nd Law Commission, Rs 4,558 cr for dairy farming: Key Cabinet decisions
Cabinet likely to discuss proposals under Atma Nirbhar Bharat on Wednesday
-
A meeting of the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will begin shortly.
It will be the first Cabinet meeting after the Central government entered into its second year of office.
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) meeting will also be held today at the Prime Minister's residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU