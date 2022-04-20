Modi to confer Prime Minister's Awards for Excellence in Public Admin

-
ALSO READ
Syria reports 2nd attack by Israeli missile on port of Latakia in a month
'Reform, perform, transform': PM Modi's mantra to trainee civil servants
Teachings of Vivekanand make out a case for Uniform Civil Code: ASG
Pakistan looks to lift flight operations ban imposed by European Union
Boeing ready to assist China Eastern Airlines with probe into plane crash
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will confer the Prime Minister's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration here on Thursday on the occasion of Civil Services Day.
He will also address civil servants during the event, the PMO said, noting that the award has been instituted to recognise "extraordinary and innovative" work done by districts and other implementing units besides central and state organisations for the welfare of common citizens.
They are also honoured for effective implementation of identified priority programmes and innovation.
Exemplary work done in five identified priority programmes will be given awards, including promoting people's participation in 'Poshan Abhiyan', promoting excellence in sports and wellness through 'Khelo India' scheme, digital payments and good governance in 'PM SVANidhi Yojana', holistic development through 'One District One Product' scheme and seamless, end-to-end delivery of services without human intervention.
The PMO said a total of 16 awards will be given this year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU