No innocent person should be booked in Delhi clashes: Minorities panel

-
ALSO READ
Lalpura resigns as NCM chief after BJP fields him in Punjab Assembly polls
Naqvi hits out at 'Talibani mentality' opposing women empowerment
Situation in Jahangirpuri area fully under control: Delhi Police
Delhi violence: Special Cell or Crime Branch to take over Jahangirpuri case
'Zero' communal riots in UP since 2017, says Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
-
A National Commission for Minorities delegation led by chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura visited Delhi's Jahangirpuri where clashes erupted between members of two groups and called upon the administration to ensure that no innocent person is booked in the matter.
The delegation also requested the administration to "quickly" nab the culprits of the violence.
A clash between two groups erupted during a religious procession in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on April 16 that left nine people injured including eight police personnel and a civilian.
Appreciating the role of the district administration in containing the rising tension between the two communities, the Commission advised them to quickly nab all the culprits and take necessary steps so such incidents do not happen in future.
"No innocent person should be booked in this process," they said.
The delegation took stock of the situation from the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North West.
As per the statement of the National Commission for Minorities, the delegation was informed that "the third procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti which did not have the permission was being organised by Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP)/Bajrang Dal."
There was a minor scuffle between two groups which later turned violent and police immediately rushed to the spot and controlled the situation, the statement said.
It was noted that eight of the nine persons injured during the incident were police personnel.
The Commission also had a joint meeting with representatives of both the communities and advised them to conduct Aman Committee meetings regularly.
On Tuesday, Delhi Police said that the situation in Jahangirpuri was peaceful and talks are being held with the Aman committee.
"The situation is peaceful. Talks were held with Aman Committee. The investigation is taking place in a fair manner," Delhi Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Dependra Pathak said.
A total of 23 people have been arrested and two juveniles apprehended so far in connection with the incident.
National Security Act (NSA) was imposed against five culprits involved in the clashes that took place in Delhi's Jahangirpuri that erupted between members of two groups during a Hanuman Jayanti procession.
Meanwhile, in wake of the incident, the Delhi police are conducting drone surveillance to keep a vigil over the Central District.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU