Modi to inaugurate Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav, flag off march from Sabarmati

-
ALSO READ
Amrit Mahotsav will be celebrated to mark 75 yrs of Independence: PM Modi
LIVE: PM Modi to inaugurate Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav in Ahmedabad today
PM Narendra Modi lists 5 pillars for celebrating 75 years of Independence
PM Modi lists 5 pillars for celebrating India's 75 years of independence
Celebrate 75 yrs of Independence, aid vaccine drive: PM Modi's to-do list
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate ''Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav' and flag off Padyatra from Sabarmati Ashram, Ahmedabad in Gujarat on Thursday to mark 75 years of India's Independence.
PM Modi will also flag off the freedom march or 'padyatra' from Sabarmati Ashram.
The Mahotsav is a series of events to be organised by the Government to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of India's Independence. It will be celebrated as a Jan-Utsav in the spirit of Jan-Bhagidari. The curtain raiser activities are beginning from March 12, 75 weeks prior to August 15, 2022.
Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel on Thursday said that "The Padyatra to be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will cover a journey of 241 miles from Sabarmati Ashram, Ahmedabad to Dandi in Navsari and will end on April 5 lasting for 25 days."
The padyatra will be joined by different groups of people on the way to Dandi. Union Minister Prahalad Singh Patel will lead the first lap of 75 kilometers of the padyatra.
State and Union Territory governments are also organising programs all over the country on Friday. In addition to these programs, the Archaeological Survey of India and Zonal Cultural Centres under the Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Youth Affairs and TRIFED (Tribal Co-operative Marketing Federation of India) have planned various activities to mark the occasion.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU