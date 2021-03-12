Modi to inaugurate Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav, flag off march from Sabarmati

Prime Minister will inaugurate ''Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav' and flag off Padyatra from Sabarmati Ashram, Ahmedabad in Gujarat on Thursday to mark 75 years of India's

PM Modi will also flag off the march or 'padyatra' from Sabarmati Ashram.

The Mahotsav is a series of events to be organised by the Government to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of India's It will be celebrated as a Jan-Utsav in the spirit of Jan-Bhagidari. The curtain raiser activities are beginning from March 12, 75 weeks prior to August 15, 2022.

Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel on Thursday said that "The Padyatra to be flagged off by Prime Minister will cover a journey of 241 miles from Sabarmati Ashram, Ahmedabad to Dandi in Navsari and will end on April 5 lasting for 25 days."

The padyatra will be joined by different groups of people on the way to Dandi. Union Minister Prahalad Singh Patel will lead the first lap of 75 kilometers of the padyatra.

State and Union Territory governments are also organising programs all over the country on Friday. In addition to these programs, the Archaeological Survey of India and Zonal Cultural Centres under the Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Youth Affairs and TRIFED (Tribal Co-operative Marketing Federation of India) have planned various activities to mark the occasion.

