Modi to interact with 3 teams involved in developing Covid-19 vaccine

The Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet on Sunday that the three teams are from Gennova Biopharma, Biological E and Dr. Reddy's.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with three teams involved in developing Covid-19 vaccine via video conferencing on Monday.

The Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet on Sunday that the three teams are from Gennova Biopharma, Biological E and Dr. Reddy's.

"Tomorrow, on 30th November, 2020, PM @narendramodi will interact, via video conferencing, with three teams that are involved in developing a Covid-19 vaccine. The teams he will interact with are from Gennova Biopharma, Biological E and Dr. Reddy's," it said.

Modi had on Saturday visited Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune to review the development and manufacturing process of coronavirus vaccines at facilities in these cities.

First Published: Mon, November 30 2020. 01:39 IST

