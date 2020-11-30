Modi to interact with 3 teams involved in developing Covid-19 vaccine

Prime Minister will interact with three teams involved in developing Covid-19 vaccine via video conferencing on Monday.

The Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet on Sunday that the three teams are from Gennova Biopharma, Biological E and Dr. Reddy's.

"Tomorrow, on 30th November, 2020, PM @narendramodi will interact, via video conferencing, with three teams that are involved in developing a Covid-19 vaccine. The teams he will interact with are from Gennova Biopharma, Biological E and Dr. Reddy's," it said.

Modi had on Saturday visited Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune to review the development and manufacturing process of coronavirus vaccines at facilities in these cities.