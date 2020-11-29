US tops 100,000 new daily coronavirus cases for 26th consecutive day

-
At least 100,000 new cases were added to the total number of coronavirus cases in the United States on Saturday (local time) marking the 26th consecutive day the country has topped that benchmark, CNN reported citing the data from Johns Hopkins University.
So far today the US has reported 114,397 new cases and 862 deaths, CNN further reported.
The exact number of people diagnosed with COVID-19 in the United States stood at 13,047,202 as of 22:15 GMT on Friday. More than 264,000 people have died of the disease in the country since the start of the pandemic, Sputnik reported.
The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11.
The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the US has reached 13,244,417, Johns Hopkins University and Medicine reported on Sunday.
