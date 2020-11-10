Modi wishes Ukrainian Prez speedy recovery after he tests Covid-19 positive

Prime Minister on Tuesday wished Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy a speedy recovery after he tested positive for

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced ON Monday that he has tested positive for the virus and he will be working in self-isolation while being treated.

Tagging the Ukrainian president, Modi said on Twitter, "Best wishes for a speedy recovery and good health to President @ZelenskyyUa.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)