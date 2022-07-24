Monkeypox suspect from Telangana's Kamareddy admitted to Fever Hospital

-
ALSO READ
Monkeypox in more than 20 nations, about 200 confirmed cases: WHO
No need to panic over monkeypox, have taken steps to curb it: Kerala govt
Separate isolation ward set up at Delhi hospital for monkeypox cases
Experts say no need to panic as monkeypox less contagious, rarely fatal
Morocco says has identified 3 suspected cases of viral monkeypox
-
A 40-year old person, who returned from abroad to Kamareddy district in Telangana, has shown symptoms of monkeypox, state health officials said on Sunday.
The patient is being shifted to Government Fever Hospital here, they said.
The person, who showed symptoms of monkeypox, came from Kuwait on July 6 and developed fever on July 20.
The person got admitted to a private hospital in Kamareddy district after developing rashes on July 23, State Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao said in a release.
The doctor at the private hospital after noticing symptoms of monkeypox referred the person to the government hospital in Kamareddy district and from there the patient is being shifted to Fever Hospital here, Rao said.
After collecting samples from the patient, it will be sent to the NIV Pune and till then the patient will be kept in an isolation ward.
"We have identified six people who were in contact with the person. Though they do not have any symptoms, they have also been kept in isolation," the senior health official said.
Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao reviewed the situation and based on his directions all necessary measures are being undertaken, the health official added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU