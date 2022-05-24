Morocco says has identified 3 suspected cases of viral monkeypox

-
Morocco has announced that it has identified three suspected cases of the viral disease monkeypox.
The three suspected cases, currently under health care, are in good health and have gone through medical analysis, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the Ministry of Health.
The ministry said it had formed a special task force to monitor the national situation.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed cases of monkeypox in 12 countries, including the US, Canada, Australia, Britain, Spain, Portugal, Germany, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands, France, and Sweden.
These cases exclude the 21 countries where the disease is considered endemic, all in West and Central Africa.
