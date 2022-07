Racket involved in smuggling narcotics in ambulance busted: Punjab Police

on Sunday claimed to have busted an inter-state racket with the arrest of three persons involved in smuggling of opium in an ambulance.

Police seized eight kg of opium from an ambulance on the Ambala-Chandigarh highway on Saturday, said Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police Vivek Sheel Soni, while addressing the media here.

The accused had used the ambulance 10-12 times for smuggling in the past, he said.

But their fresh attempt to smuggle opium by the same means was foiled by the on Saturday, when a team posted near Dappar village stopped an ambulance coming from Ambala side.

The police found two persons inside the vehicle, one posing as a patient, lying on a stretcher-like seat, and another sitting by him. The third one was driving the vehicle.

When it checked, police did not find any member of a medical team or oxygen cylinder, or even the first-aid kit in the vehicle, which stoked their suspicion.

They took to doing a thorough checking of the ambulance, and came to find eight kg of opium hidden inside the pillow being used by the person posing as patient, said police.

The three accused were identified as Ravi Srivastava, from Uttar Pradesh, Harinder Sharma, a resident of Mohali, and Ankush, a resident of Chandigarh, said police.

A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 has been registered against them, they said.

