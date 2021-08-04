Govt to table Air Quality Management in NCR Bill in Lok Sabha today

Despite continuous protests and disruptions by the Opposition members on various issues like inflation, snooping and farm laws, the Government is set to introduce the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR region Bill, 2021 on Wednesday in the Lok Sabha.
This Bill seeks to constitute the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and adjoining areas for better coordination, research, identification and resolution of problems surrounding the air quality index and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, be taken into consideration and to move that the Bill be passed.
Apart from this, the Coconut Development Board (Amendment) Bill, 2021 will also be tabled in the House. The Bill seeks further to amend the Coconut Development Board Act, 1979, as passed by Rajya Sabha, be taken into consideration.
The Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt will be making statement on the status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the 4th Report of the Standing Committee on Defence on Demands for Grants of the Ministry of Defence for the year 2019-20 on 'Ordnance Factories, Defence Research and Development Organisation, Directorate General of Quality Assurance and National Cadet Corps.
The monsoon session of Parliament has been continuously disrupted amid Opposition's protests against the Government from the day the session commenced on July 19 over several issues including the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, farm laws and the Pegasus snooping controversy.
Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed two Bills namely the Essential Defence Services Bill, 2021 and Tribunals Reform Bill, 2021.
The continuous protests and disruptions have caused a loss of over Rs 133 crore of taxpayer's money.
Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha have functioned for merely 13 per cent and 21 per cent of its total scheduled time till last week.
--IANS
ams/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU